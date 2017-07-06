I’m Living Proof That It’s Time To Redefine The “American Dream”

I’m 27, which means I belong to a demographic that government data and corporate research suggest is missing out on the American Dream. We live at home, change jobs every other year, and are unemployed or underemployed for long stretches. And make no mistake: that’s true of many of my peers. But while the obstacles we face are real—and unevenly portioned out—the statistics don’t capture the nuances of millennial life. At least not mine.

I’ve been a minimalist nomad for four years, freelancing in international project management for a variety of organizations that take me overseas. As a result, I’ve lived off the beaten path, in places—like Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Qatar—that few Americans even visit. When I’m not working for companies like IBM or Uber, I’m traveling through Asia or South America while making ends meet with my blog and coaching business; I’ll be based in Berlin for the next few months. I know this isn’t exactly typical, but it’s the type of 21st-century career I’ve built for myself because the old model is no longer as accessible or appealing as it used to be.

My parents are easier to put in a box. They’ve met all of their generation’s classic success indicators: They own a beautiful home they built themselves, my father has worked at the same company for the past 20 years and in the same field for the past 40, and they’ll retire debt-free in a few years thanks to careful planning of their 401(k)—all of which puts them ahead of far too many others in their age group today. They don’t come from money (neither have a degree and my father works hard but humbly in the construction industry), but they’ve been able to put down roots, raise a family, and build a life that reflects stability and responsibility.

It’s no secret that fewer and fewer Americans are finding themselves capable of doing the same, but I’m living proof that that might not always be a tragedy. Unlike my parents, who’ve come to accept my slightly unconventional lifestyle, I don’t plan on owning a home or a car. I don’t plan on working for one company for more than a few years—or even having just one career. Like an ever-increasing number of millennials, I thrive on landing contracts, freelancing, and building a client base on my own. Someday I’d like to operate my own business, but it probably won’t have an address on Main Street.

By my own humble standards, I’d say I’m successful, although members of Generation X may raise an eyebrow at that statement. I count myself fortunate to have a university degree, five years of work experience, no debt, and an income that supports me with enough to invest and save for the future, although it’s not necessarily locked away in a 401(k) for retirement. (I keep most of my savings in a local credit union, invest in hand-picked stocks and digital currencies, and experiment strategically with “robo-investors” like Wealthfront).