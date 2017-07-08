This Is What Uber Should Look For In A New CEO

After Travis Kalanick’s departure from Uber last month, the ride-hailing company has been moving fast to overhaul its culture. It won’t be easy, and among all those efforts, perhaps the most challenging will be replacing its CEO. Uber’s HR chief Liane Hornsey told Fast Company last week that while there’s already a shortlist, “we’d rather get the very, very best person who can move Uber to its next phase rather than be fast.”

Still, given the company’s issues, Uber needs a CEO whose personality tilts in the opposite direction from Kalanick’s. Mother Theresa is dead and the Dalai Lama is probably too busy, but whoever Uber considers should be closer to them than Kalanick in terms of EQ, empathy, and altruism. Emotional Intelligence EQ has been defined in many ways, but it essentially just signals good people skills—something Uber’s next CEO will need in spades. Not only do leaders with high EQ have reputations for being rewarding to deal with, they also inject stability and harmony into their teams and organizations. This might mean finding someone more managerial- than entrepreneurial-minded to fill Kalanick’s shoes. Self-made billionaires aren’t known for being highly emotionally intelligent. Empathy Empathy is the ability to consider other people’s perspectives and feel their suffering. Leaders with a higher capacity for empathy are more Other-oriented and more likely to build inclusive and engaged cultures in their organizations—which typically means more transparency and less infighting. Empathetic leaders are also more likely to treat others well, and not just in public. Related: Uber’s Implosion Marks A Tipping Point For Overt Workplace Sexism Altruism Altruism is a very interesting trait among disruptive entrepreneurs. On the one hand, most innovators are motivated by the desire to improve the status quo and bring progress to the world. Ideally, entrepreneurship is about bridging the gap between demand and supply—and in the process, delivering something of real value that improves peoples’ lives (and not at the expense of others’). That said, among serial entrepreneurs, this desire often coexists with narcissistic and antisocial tendencies—which contributes to some founders’ self-centered reputations. In looking for a new CEO, Uber doesn’t need to hire someone who sees themselves strictly as a do-gooder, though; altruistic business leaders persuade both employees and the public that their organizations can be forces for good. (Google’s former mantra, “Don’t be evil,” reflects an attempt to do that.)

