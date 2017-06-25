Everyone Secretly Hates Your “Friendly Reminder” Email

How many times have you gotten this type of message? “Just sending a friendly reminder to please . . .” And how many times have you sent it?

You might think that “friendly reminder” emails are a nice attempt to be professional while disguising your actual annoyance at whoever’s holding you up from finishing something. In other words, it’s just a non-confrontational way to ask for something that’s late.

Well guess what? That’s all a misguided fantasy and it’s making everybody you email with secretly resent you. You need to stop doing it–immediately. Here’s why, and what to write instead.

It Can Undercut Your Credibility

Most of my team is remote, so we conduct most of our communication via videoconferencing. So when I need something from a colleague, I can no longer walk into his or her office and ask for it directly. Instead, I have to rely on email and Skype for Business to get stuff done.

But the risk of defaulting to email is that the friendly reminder is usually contaminated by the word “just”–a hedge word. “Hedge words” are modifiers that soften the blow of your statements, like “kind of,” “maybe,” “actually,” “probably,” and “really,” among others. We frequently insert these words into our writing to convey a softer tone. But they can hurt your credibility in the workplace and even make you sound less confident than you feel.

A couple of years ago, Ellen Petry Leanse, a former executive at Apple and Google, wrote a story for Women 2.0 about how she found herself using words like “just” as a crutch. “It hit me that there was something about the word I didn’t like. It was a ‘permission’ word, in a way–a warm-up to a request, an apology for interrupting, a shy knock on a door before asking, ‘Can I get something I need from you?'”