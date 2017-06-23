Consider This Before Making The Switch From Freelance To Full-Time

There are lots of reasons to go freelance–time off whenever you want it, the freedom to pick and choose your projects, and the ability to see your work through from start to finish. In some ways, working for yourself can be more fulfilling than office life. On the other hand, lots of people wonder how they’ll move forward in their career after several years of flying solo.

Usually, freelancers have built themselves up to a certain level in order to be qualified to go out on their own, but it’s natural to wonder: After freelancing, what exactly are you qualified to do, and how do you find a new position that fits your unique skill set? Even more importantly, how do you get used to going back to the daily office grind when you’ve been enjoying a life of total freedom? We talked to career and job search consultants to find out.

1. Evaluate The Pros And Cons Of Your Current Setup

If you’ve decided to leave your freelance career behind, at least for now, there are probably some pretty specific reasons you want to go back to a full-time gig.”Given that the dynamics between working for yourself and working full-time for someone else are quite stark, take careful stock of which aspects of your freelance life have and have not served you well,” suggests Joseph Liu, career consultant and host of the Career Relaunch podcast. Then, look for a job that has the best elements of your current setup, while leaving behind the worst ones.

Related: 5 Of The Hardest Lessons I Learned Going From Freelancer To Startup Founder

“For example, if you love the flexibility of freelancing, focus on companies that have cultures that embrace flexible working arrangements, and be wary of environments that feel too traditional,” he says. Similarly, if you have had a hard time working alone during your freelance time, seek out a collaborative team environment in your next position. Looking ahead, during your interview is a great time to parse out how well your wish list stacks up to the realities of the jobs you are being considered for.

2. Figure Out Your “Unfair Advantage”

The first step to marketing yourself post-freelance life is to consider what you can do better than those who have been working in offices exclusively. “I always recommend that freelancers consider their ‘unfair advantage,'” says Liu. “In other words, the skills you’ve amassed as a freelancer that other non-freelancers would have a hard time replicating. Honing in on these specific skills will form the foundation of your unique selling proposition as a way of differentiating you and helping you stand out from others who may have only worked full-time.”

What do you have that traditional office workers don’t? Experience working on a super tight budget, relying on only yourself under pressure to problem solve, and marketing yourself organically are all great examples of things you probably have gained from being a freelancer. Many of these unique-to-freelancing skills are incredibly valuable in an office environment. “Try to hone in on three to five skills that freelancers uniquely possess,” suggests Liu, and in your discussions with potential employers, “ensure you capture specific examples of how those skills have driven results in a way that could also be relevant to your target company.”