Where do Ivanka Trump products come from? This WaPo graphic has some answers

The Washington Post took a deeply fascinating look at “Ivanka Inc.” to figure out where first daughter Ivanka Trump’s company makes all the products she sells. While her father may encourage shoppers to “Buy American,” it turns out her products are rarely made here. The graphic below tracks shipments of Ivanka goods. Check out WaPo‘s deep dive on the topic here.
