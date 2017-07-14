Goldman Sachs is literally about to get less buttoned up 

Goldman Sachs has finally figured out the secret to attracting and maintaining tech talent—let them wear jorts. Or at least let them don a more casual look than the traditional buttoned-up prep wear favored by the banking set. According to Reuters, the investment giant is loosening its dress code a bit in an attempt to keep programmers and computer engineers from fleeing to hipper startups. Why throw down the cash for Hermès ties and Brooks Brothers button-ups when you can work at a startup and head to the office in jeans and flip-flops. Seriously, guys, The Social Network came out in 2010. The Reuters story doesn’t get very specific about which dress code changes are being implemented, but it gets into the reasons for the shift. Check it out here.
