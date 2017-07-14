advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Elon Musk just launched his X.com mystery website

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Elon Musk’s X.com website is live. Turns out the project isn’t X-rated, nor is it related to X (the band), or X Japan (the other band), or even part of Marvel’s X-Men universe. Instead, the whole thing is just an x-asperating tease. 

When you go to the website all you see is a tiny “x” in the corner. Just an x, that’s it, even upon closer x-amination (we’ll stop now). We’ll find out more tomorrow, according to Musk’s tweet. The Tesla CEO and tech billionaire recently purchased the domain back from PayPal for “sentimental” reasons, he said in an earlier tweet. Guessing the website is related to SpaceX, but for now Musk, it’s just marking the spot.

[Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life