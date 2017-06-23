From Amazon To Emailing While Angry: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week on the Leadership section we considered whether Amazon is heading toward a platform monopoly after its Whole Foods acquisition, we learned how to write work emails that don’t sound passive-aggressive, and heard what it’s really like to intern at Tesla.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of June 19:

1. It’s Time To Break Up Amazon

Last week Amazon announced that it’s buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Media theorist and digital economics professor Douglas Rushkoff argues that the deal poses a threat that’s unique to the digital economy. As he sees it, when companies are platforms, they see every new market they enter as a means to an end—and eventually “extract all the value from a given region before closing up shop and moving to the next one.”

2. How To Write A Work Email When You’re Really Pissed Off

There will be times in your working life when you’re really angry and need to write an email to check in on whatever it is that got you fired up. Your first instinct might be to pour your heart out, or else to spend so long agonizing over your response that all the words on the screen start to blur. Don’t do either. This week, writer and editor Jennifer Romolini shares how to keep it short, simple, and as emotionless as possible.