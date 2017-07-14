The Australian government wants to force tech companies to decrypt messages

On Friday the government proposed a law that would force tech companies including Google and Facebook to decrypt messages sent by criminals and terrorists, Bloomberg reports. While a warrant would be needed from a judge to decrypt someone’s messages, tech companies like Facebook argue that under current encryption technology they aren’t able to decrypt messages even if ordered to. The companies argue that in order to gain decryption capabilities they would need to weaken encryption standards, which criminals and others could then abuse. The law will be brought to the Australian Parliament this November.