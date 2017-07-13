The DraftKings-FanDuel merger is officially a no-go

Online fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel have decided to not go further with their plans to merge the companies. The U.S. government was looking to block the deal over concerns that the two companies combined would hurt competition. Thus, as was first reported by Recode earlier today, the businesses have decided to part ways and be independent.
In a statement given to Fast Company, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said the move was in the “best interests” of the company and its customers. “This will allow us to singularly focus on our mission of providing the most innovative and engaging interactive sports experience imaginable, forever changing the way fans connect with teams and athletes worldwide,” he added.