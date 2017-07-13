Buying stuff with Amazon Echo? You have company but also lots of doubters

Amazon’s plan for turning Alexa into a ubiquitous driver of voice-activated impulse buys seems to be working out quite nicely. Almost 20% of consumers said they have made a purchase through Echo or another voice-controlled device over the past year, according to a new survey from Walker Sands. Another 14% say they are “very likely” to make a voce-controlled purchase in the next 12 months and 19% more say they’re “somewhat likely” to do so. The poll of 1,622 U.S. consumers—part of the agency’s “Future of Retail” report—speaks to the rapid adoption of smart home devices since the introduction of Amazon’s first Echo in 2014.