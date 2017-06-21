How Zillow’s CEO Learned To Lead With Authenticity And Empathy

Last spring, Zillow’s CEO and cofounder, Spencer Rascoff launched a program called Community Pillars to extend the services of the online real estate search company to the affordable housing market. Under the program, more than 20,000 monthly users have used the website to connect with property managers and landlords registered as “community pillars” for offering housing to those who qualify as low-income or have an imperfect housing history.

The feature was developed by Rebekah Bastian, the VP of product at Zillow, “who is passionate about affordable housing and worked on the feature at Hack Week,” Rascoff says. Zillow’s employees then volunteered their time to build out the tool, and the company collaborated with public and social sector organizations. “We ended up shipping it. And everyone–our employees, the industry–was fired up about it.”

Over the last decade, Zillow has emerged as the leader in online real estate searches; with more than 165 million users every month, it represents more than two-thirds of the market. The company’s success, according to Rascoff, a founding team member, can be attributed to its ability to empower consumers with the same information that professional realtors have access to.

“At Zillow, we’ve always had a consumer-first mindset. Prior to Zillow, the leading real estate website was Realtor.com, which is licensed by the National Association of Realtors. Even though technically, it is an independent company, it has always had an industry-first mindset,” Rascoff says.

This customer orientation has helped the company develop products and services that have disrupted the market by freeing up information and expertise. Rascoff points to their forecasting feature, “We provide Zestimate forecasts, which show what a home will be worth in 12 months. Obviously, that’s incredibly valuable to the buyer or seller to show what the future might hold for that home’s value.”

Marketplace Challenge

Rascoff is one of many successful tech entrepreneurs who define their value in terms of making marketplaces more efficient. Though this has created tremendous value in society by making products and services more transparent and readily accessible. It has also, however, raised questions about the role of moral leadership in a marketplace.

Prior to joining the founding team at Zillow, Rascoff co-founded the travel site, Hotwire. Two years later, it turned out that the company had sold some of the airline tickets to the 9/11 hijackers for their September 10th flights, which positioned them to be in place for 9/11–and Rascoff lost a friend in the tragedy. “I ran a company that sold airline tickets to the hijackers. I lost a friend in 9/11 and now all of a sudden, our business is collapsing. There was a lot of guilt and culpability around that,” he says.