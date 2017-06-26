What It Really Takes To Get An Internship At Google, Facebook, Apple, And More

As technology companies continue to creep into every aspect of our lives, they’re also becoming some of the hottest places to work . Whether it’s the prestige, the perks, or the prospect of building cutting-edge products, lots of people want to work for companies like Google and Facebook.

As a college student, one way to gain an “in” at these companies is to land an internship, an unsurprisingly competitive endeavor. Former interns at Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla shared their experience with Fast Company‘s Michael Grothaus, divulging what they believe helped them snag internships at tech giants. Here’s what we’ve learned.

1. Start The Process Early

Thinking about internships in freshman year might seem early, but sometimes, getting yourself in the pipeline as early as possible pays off when internship application season finally comes around.

That’s how Kerry Wang, graduate student at Stanford and former product sales lead intern at Google landed her position. She saw a flier for Google’s BOLD Discovery program–a scheme designed for undergraduate freshmen. She was accepted and spent three days in Google’s New York office, immersed in its culture and business operations. Two years later, the recruiter for the BOLD program reached out to her and suggested that she apply for an internship at the search engine behemoth. Her application was fast-tracked and she was offered the position.

2. Get Some Practical Experience

There’s a perception that Silicon Valley largely recruits talent from Ivy League colleges. But almost all of the former interns who spoke to Fast Company said that previous practical experience helped them tremendously in landing the internship.

Maxime Britto, a former Apple intern who subsequently founded Purple Giraffe–a French mobile school for online developers–was fixing bugs at another company before he landed his Apple internship. That company, Pleyo, contributed to an open source project whose members were Apple employees. Britto found out through his manager at Pleyo that the Apple workers were very happy with what he’d produced. When he was called in for an interview, it was a relatively short process as they were already familiar with his skills and work.