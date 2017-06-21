Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Talks About Building Global Communities (And Advertising To Them)

Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg took the stage at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity with Airbnb’s chief marketing officer Jonathan Mildenhall to talk about the importance and responsibility of building global communities on mobile platforms, and the best ways for advertisers to tap into them.

“We know we have a really big responsibility,” said Sandberg, in the session moderated by Wieden+Kennedy chief creative officer Colleen DeCourcy, a 2017 Fast Company Most Creative People In Business honoree. “A responsibility not just to help people share and connect, but to build community around things that are good. Around kindness, around empathy.”

For Mildenhall, the idea of community is not an abstract marketing term, but something that’s essential to Airbnb’s core business. “We are nothing, absolutely nothing, without our community,” said Mildenhall. “We use technology to connect people offline. Without our community there is no Airbnb, there is no brand.”

DeCourcy sees parallels between what many marketers are aiming for today around the idea of community, and what iconic brands have always known. “Companies are moving from selling a particular product or service, into providing this idea of community and connection,” she said. “We see it more and more in the work. I know we at Wieden+Kennedy lived that with Nike for a long time. It was never just about selling the product, it’s about helping people reach their human potential, it’s about self-actualization, it’s about communities of athletes. So it’s a timeless concept that I think has become more real now than it ever has been.”

Of course, ultimately, these companies must find a way to connect their brand community to the bottom line. The conversation eventually turned to how the most successful brands and platforms are approaching mobile advertising.

Sandberg said it’s essential for brands to create more natively mobile advertising that grabs our attention in the first couple of seconds. “We talk about it as thumb-stopping creative,” she said. “It gets the brand out there pretty quickly, you can test and iterate. You can run an ad on Facebook and Instagram to a huge number of people, and you can test it and iterate and keep evolving. You measure results, not seconds. What people care about is, these people saw my ad, these people didn’t, here’s what drove our business.”

She said that the mobile advertising audience in the U.S. is like a Super Bowl every day. “So you can do the Super Bowl-like brand ad, and then you can target the next ad on Instagram or Facebook to the people who watched that video. Taking advantage of that power is so important,” said Sandberg.