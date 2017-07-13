How big is the Larsen C iceberg compared to your town? This tool will show you

A massive—and I mean really massive—iceberg has broken off of the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica . Scientists have been closely monitoring it and currently say no immediate effects have been detected. Still, it’s a pretty big deal, given that it’s a really big iceberg.

To fully understand just how enormous the floating trillion-ton ice mass is, the German news site Morgenpost made a helpful interactive. The site is in German but easy to navigate. You can basically slide an iceberg-shaped graphic all around the world—zooming in or out when you want—to get an idea of how big the Larsen C iceberg is compared to geographical areas you’re familiar with. Here it is covering all five boroughs of New York City, some of upstate New York, some of Long Island, and parts of New Jersey.

You can check out the interactive here.