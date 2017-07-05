My Entire Company Avoids Email For One Full Day Every Week

About three years ago, my company tried an experiment: We declared a “no email day” for an entire weekday. The whole office powered down our inboxes completely. We didn’t just turn off alerts and notifications—we all set out-of-office auto-responses and went cold turkey.

advertisement

It was such a success that we’re still doing it. Maybe you should, too. Related: What Happened When 13 Employees Quit Email For A Week Why We Ditched Email For A Day Think about all the miscommunication that happens when you text a friend, message a coworker on Slack or a similar platform, or email a client. Those misfires are just about inevitable. There are so many instances when someone reads an email and thinks a client is upset, or that a coworker or manager is mad—when really that isn’t the case at all. Maybe they were simply being direct or forgot to include an exclamation point. But these small misinterpretations can cause a surprising amount of angst. You might spend half the day analyzing and overthinking somebody’s email: Are they mad? Did I write something that upset them? By scrapping emailing for a whole workday companywide, we wanted to see if we could cut down on some of these issues on a regular basis. Not only did it turn out that we could, but we’ve since gotten a lot better at live communication, face-to-face dialogue, and collaboration—all skills that the future of the workforce depends on. How It Works To keep this habit working well for everyone, we’ve had to set some ground rules: First, we don’t stick to the same weekday every single week. We’ll look at our schedules and declare a different no-email day each week. This helps give us the flexibility to actually stick to the regimen. Second, email is off limits from 8 a.m.—5 p.m., except for two 20-minute breaks, but they’re meant to check for emergencies only—these aren’t active email periods. Anything outside of those nine hours is fair game.

advertisement

And third, everybody on staff sets an out-of-office message explaining what we’re doing and asking those emailing to call us instead. Here’s an example: It’s no-email day at LaSalle Network! Today we’re embracing live communication and collaboration. I’m here, just not in my inbox . . . call me! I want to hear from you! [team member’s phone number] We regroup as a company afterward to talk about the pros and cons from the day. It’s not perfect. We’ve had people who do get upset or don’t understand why we do it, but overall it’s helping build camaraderie among employees. And most of our clients and vendors have been really supportive. Related: A Short Guide To Work Phone Calls For People Who Grew Up Texting What It’s Taught Us We move faster. If we need to get in touch with a client, we don’t send them an email and wait to hear back—we pick up the phone. It can solve an issue or answer a question in a matter of minutes as opposed to waiting hours or even days for an email response. We don’t IM our coworkers, either, though—we swing by their desks or call them to get an answer or feedback. It builds relationships. I’ve always believed in live communication—phone, in-person, or video. You’re able to have better dialogue because you can see someone’s reaction and hear the inflection in their voice. Relationships are built from real conversations, not endless chains of back-and-forth emails.

advertisement