My Entire Company Avoids Email For One Full Day Every Quarter

About three years ago, my company tried an experiment: We declared a “no email day” for an entire weekday. The whole office powered down our inboxes completely. We didn’t just turn off alerts and notifications—we all set out-of-office auto-responses and went cold turkey.

It was such a success that we’re still doing it once a quarter. Maybe you should, too.

Why We Ditched Email For A Day

Think about all the miscommunication that happens when you text a friend, message a coworker on Slack or a similar platform, or email a client. Those misfires are just about inevitable. There are so many instances when someone reads an email and thinks a client is upset, or that a coworker or manager is mad—when really that isn’t the case at all. Maybe they were simply being direct or forgot to include an exclamation point.

But these small misinterpretations can cause a surprising amount of angst. You might spend half the day analyzing and overthinking somebody’s email: Are they mad? Did I write something that upset them? By scrapping emailing for a whole workday companywide, we wanted to see if we could cut down on some of these issues on a regular basis. Not only did it turn out that we could, but we’ve since gotten a lot better at live communication, face-to-face dialogue, and collaboration—all skills that the future of the workforce depends on.

How It Works

To keep this habit working well for everyone, we’ve had to set some ground rules: First, we don’t stick to the same weekday. We’ll look at our schedules and declare a different no-email day every time we do it. This helps give us the flexibility to actually stick to the regimen.

Second, email is off limits from 8 a.m.—5 p.m., except for two 20-minute breaks, but they’re meant to check for emergencies only—these aren’t active email periods. Anything outside of those nine hours is fair game.