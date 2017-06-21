This Cheeky Yogurt Ad Salutes All The Moms Who Get Side-Eye

WHAT: “You’ve Got This, Mom On!”, an empowering Yoplait ad that reminds moms not to take any crap from anybody. (Except their kids, whom they literally have to take crap from at some point.)

WHO: Agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

WHY WE CARE: “The first rule of motherhood: Someone’s always judging,” explains one of several narrators early on in the latest ad for Yoplait. What follows is a gleeful tour through some of the many behaviors moms are prone to that can cause strangers to do double takes. These include public breastfeeding, showing cleavage, bribing one’s children, and drinking wine, aka “mommy’s special juice.” It’s not exactly the hard-drinking heroes of Bad Moms, the surprise hit from last summer but more along the lines of the gently decadent podcast One Bad Mother. Overall, it’s a corporate-sponsored reminder to leave moms alone if whatever they’re doing is working.