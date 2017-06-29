I’ve Raised A Billion In VC Funding—Let Me Help You With That Pitch

I’ve raised around a billion dollars in funding from venture capitalists and have been an angel investor in dozens of companies, so I’m not surprised when founders ask me for pitching advice. Having been on both sides of the table, I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t many times over.

And what works is pretty simple: Winning pitches paint a grand picture. They unveil a huge need, show a broken problem, and present a great solution. There’s validation from customers right from the get-go, and a real business model that shows how big this company could get if it’s given the opportunity.

But if that’s the main thing, it’s not all there is to it. Here are three quick tips I’ve found to be crucial every single time.

Never Pitch Without Practice

Entrepreneurs can get stuck in the weeds. I’ve seen presenters spend 40 minutes on just one piece of a pitch and never tell the whole story. You can usually avoid pitfalls like this just through practice, but that doesn’t mean rehearsing in your boardroom. You need real-world practice.

When I work with entrepreneurs here in Los Angeles, I tell them to meet with four or five VCs locally. If they knock it out of the park in the first couple of meetings and get the terms they want, then great. But often in those first couple of meetings, they get asked questions they weren’t prepared for—and that’s a good thing.

This way, when they go up to Silicon Valley for those next five to six meetings, they’ll have slides that answer those questions—they’re at the top of their game and will be totally on the ball. Which leads me to my next piece of advice . . .