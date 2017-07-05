Why MailChimp Doesn’t Let New Hires Work For Their First Week On The Job

When new folks join a company, most are itching to get to work. They’ve probably been through a bunch of interviews and feel excited to dig into something new. It’s the same with hiring managers: After a long hiring process, making an offer, and setting a start date, they’re chomping at the bit to finally bring someone up to speed.

But here at MailChimp, we don’t let new hires touch any actual work for a full week after starting. That may sound inefficient, but since I joined the company five years ago, we’ve welcomed over 600 new employees and invested heavily in our onboarding program. It’s paid off in boosting success across the company—it’s earned high marks from employees who’ve been through it, and our turnover rate is only 4%.

Here’s how it works.

The Welcome Wagon

On day one, hires are greeted with bags of MailChimp swag and personalized notes from their hiring managers. We get managers involved right away in order to build relationships and reinforce a sense of community. Managers and their teammates also deck out their new colleagues’ desks—despite knowing they won’t actually sit at them for another seven days.

Next, they meet their “Chimpanion.” We developed this program, which pairs newbies up and with seasoned employees, after realizing new hires tended to stick with their start-date cohorts and their immediate teams. That made it tougher for new hires to make connections around the company. Existing employees volunteer to be Chimpanions—usually from a different department—and they’re in charge of walking the new hire around the office and making intros.

Where’s What, Who’s Who, And One Tiny Test

For their first week on the job, all new hires go through onboarding with our Education team. They meet with our Facilities, IT, and Benefits teams to learn all about our office and the perks of working at MailChimp. Throughout their first week, they’ll meet representatives from every department across the company to learn more about what everyone does and how it all fits together.