On Social Progress, The U.S. Isn’t The World Leader It Thinks It Is

The United States might be the second richest country on earth, and you might hear politicians laud it as the “greatest country on earth,” but measured by its capacity “to meet the basic human needs of its citizens,” the United States isn’t even in the top 10 on Earth. It ranks in 18th place, well behind world leaders such Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland.

That’s according to the latest Social Progress Index which compares nations for their social and environmental performance. Globally-speaking, the U.S. isn’t doing too badly (18th puts us at a similar level to France and Japan). But, while we’re dominating measures like access to higher education, we’re failing badly on tolerance, inclusion, personal safety, and environmental protection. And like much of the advanced world, we’re largely standing still, rather than moving forward.

The SPI is one of several initiatives arguing for a broader view of a development than a country’s economic wealth. Global output, measured by GDP, has doubled since 1970, and extreme poverty has fallen from 40% of the world’s population to 10%. But this progress has been uneven, reflecting how money isn’t everything. Inequality is rising in richer countries, many of the poorest people in the world are in “middle income” countries, and GDP is a crude measure of advancement, counting up all the good stuff and all the bad. GDP doesn’t discriminate, for example, between sales of school textbooks and the handguns that teachers might now bring to school to protect themselves.

“Rising income usually brings major improvements in access to clean water, sanitation, literacy, and basic education,” the report says. “But on average, personal security is no better in middle–income countries than low-income ones, and is often worse. Too many people–regardless of income–live without full rights and experience discrimination or even violence based on gender, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.”

Given their wealth, the world’s biggest nations should have made more social progress in the last four years, the report argues. France, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Turkey, and China should all be ahead of their social and environmental outcomes. Instead the U.S. has been “flat-lining on social progress since 2014,” says SPI CEO Michael Green.

The U.S.’s falling scores for intolerance and inclusion are similar to those in Poland and Hungary, which have seen increasingly divisive rhetoric aimed at immigrants and refugees. We’re also falling down on measures of community cohesiveness. Gallup asks people worldwide the extent to which they feel they can rely on friends and family in a time of need. We rank only 31st place. “You think of the U.S. and that civic quality of coming together, but it does as well as Belarus in terms of the social safety net,” Green tells Fast Company.