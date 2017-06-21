Periscope’s New “Super Hearts” Let You Pay Broadcasters–But How Much?

Ever since the launch of Twitter’s Periscope in March 2015, the live video service has used hearts to let viewers to show broadcasters in real time that they like what they’re seeing. Now those hearts have even more meaning: they’re worth money.

Starting today, Pericope is launching three new “Super Hearts” that viewers can give broadcasters. The floating hearts pop up during a broadcast just like their existing counterparts, but–like the pinned comments of YouTube’s Super Chat feature–have a financial amount tied to them. “Hearts are Periscope’s signature,” said Sara Haider, director of software engineering at Pericope, at a press event previewing the new feature. “On the broadcaster side, it feels like the roar of the crowd. They know that their viewers are engaged in what they’re doing and that they’re loving what they’re doing.” Instead of buying hearts that are worth a specific financial donation to a broadcaster, Pericope is instead using a complicated combination of coins, hearts, and stars to get the job done. You’re still donating money, but unless you’re a math whiz–or maybe even if you are–you’ll have no idea how much you’re giving. Everything starts with the purchase of coins. Just like the digital currency you’re used to in games and other apps, coins are purchased in bundles and are cheaper if you buy them in bulk. 3,500 coins are $2.99, while you can pick up 63,656 of them for $49.99. Coins are then used to purchase “Super Hearts,” three different tiers of hearts that you can use within Periscope like traditional hearts. Each heart costs a different amount of coins to buy and looks a little different when you use it during a broadcast. 33 coins gets you an enhanced heart, larger than Pericope’s traditional heart. 66 coins will get you a heart with your face on it, but subdued in color, and 111 coins will buy a heart with a full-color picture of your face and a sparkle animation around it.

