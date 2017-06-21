Moby Just Ruined Your Favorite Childhood Cartoons But He Has A Reason

Moby, much like most rationally thinking individuals, has been nothing but candid about his less-than-fuzzy feelings about Donald Trump and his current administration. Always one for putting all his feels into his music, Moby, along with his band The Void Pacific Choir, released These Systems Are Failing last year, which one can take a wild guess at its overall theme from the title. And Moby & The Void Pacific Choir are back with the album More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse. The video for their lead single “In This Cold Place” ravages the innocence of throwback cartoons by injecting them with the brutal reality of the world we currently live in–namely, all the destruction Trump is engineering.