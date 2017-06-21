Moby Just Ruined Your Favorite Childhood Cartoons But He Has A Reason

Moby, much like most rationally thinking individuals, has been nothing but candid about his less-than-fuzzy feelings about Donald Trump and his current administration. Always one for putting all his feels into his music, Moby, along with his band The Void Pacific Choir, released These Systems Are Failing last year, which one can take a wild guess at its overall theme from the title. And Moby & The Void Pacific Choir are back with the album More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse. The video for their lead single “In This Cold Place” ravages the innocence of throwback cartoons by injecting them with the brutal reality of the world we currently live in–namely, all the destruction Trump is engineering.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens