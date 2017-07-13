An Airbnb host who banned an Asian-American guest now has to take a course in Asian-American studies

Former Airbnb host Tami Barker caused an uproar in April when she reportedly canceled a rental request from a California law clerk named Dyne Suh who wanted to book Barker’s mountain cabin in Big Bear. “I wouldn’t rent it to u if u were the last person on earth,” Barker reportedly wrote. “One word says it all. Asian.” Now, the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing is ordering Barker to pay a $5,000 fine, make a personal apology to Suh, and take a college-level course on Asian-American studies, the Guardian reports. The penalty is the first to come from an unusual partnership between Airbnb and California’s regulator, which was forged in the wake of reports that Airbnb users of color are denied bookings at higher rates. Barker was ultimately banned from the platform. Check out the full story on the Guardian.