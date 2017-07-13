The EU wants to make it illegal for employers to snoop on your social media feeds

An EU data protection working party has made the recommendation that it be illegal for prospective employers to stalk their applicants’ social media feeds to find out more about them, reports the BBC. Specifically, the panel is suggesting that employers have “legal grounds” before snooping on social media, and that even in that case any data collected should be necessary and relevant to the job’s requirements. If the recommendations are accepted, they’ll be made law when new data protection laws are enacted in May 2018.