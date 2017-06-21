Humanium Metal Initiative Wins Cannes Lions Innovation Grand Prix

Whenever there’s a big illegal weapons bust, and the authorities talk about destroying the firearms, what does that mean? Where do the guns go?

The Humanium Initiative, by Stockholm-based agencies Great Works and Akestam Holst, recycled metal from weapons destruction programs and made it available for commercial production, by brands, artists and designers, to make their products a result and symbol of a less violent world. The project has won the Innovation Lion Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Jury president Susan Lyne, president and managing partner of BBG Ventures, said, “We believed [Humanium] showed innovation at every stage, from concept to procurement to the supply chain to the business model to the partnerships.”

Out of an impressive shortlist, there were also two Gold Lion winners in this category. One is Google’s Tilt Brush, that allows artists to to paint in 3D through a virtual reality application.

The other gold winner is “Los Santos Pride,”created by another Swedish agency, Stockholm-based Garbergs. It’s a free unofficial modification for Grand Theft Auto 5 that launched last summer, staging an indestructible Pride parade within the game to celebrate Stockholm Pride.