Meet The CEO of Halsey Inc.

She’s the first female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart this year , with her new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. But Halsey isn’t just another cog in the pop star industrial complex, she’s an artist who carefully built a strong and passionate fan base long before her songs were on the radio.

At the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity there are a lot of parties. Brands throw parties, agencies throw parties, the festival throws parties, and often those parties feature a hit artist or band. Halsey, however, hit the stage at the festival not to sing but to talk about how she approaches her career, her songwriting, and, yes, her brand. In conversation with Ryan Seacrest for an iHeartRadio session called, “Authentic, Creative, Unafraid: How Halsey Broke Out,” she talked about her upbringing, her early days in the New York City club circuit, and how her fingerprints are on everything from the music, to the stage, to the videos, to the poster and flyers.

She told a story about when she first arrived at Cannes this week. A man stopped her on the beach and asked if she was here for the festival. She told him she was a young CEO that was here to talk to a group of other female CEOs. The man said, “You don’t look like a CEO.”

“Well,” she replied, “I am.”

I talked to Halsey after the session, about being a young, hungry businessperson with a growing enterprise.

CEO of Halsey Inc.

“It’s a weird thing to refer to myself as a product, but when you’ve gone past being a musician and artist, to a role model, where people are buying into your lifestyle, and what you represent, then you become a product people are buying into,” she says. “I never considered myself a CEO until recently. At first, it was naivete. I thought every artist did everything themselves. I thought Britney Spears wrote her own music–I thought every superstar was designing their own live stage show, so I always just did those things. And I was with a team who didn’t know any better either–my manager Anthony [Li] was a 25-year-old kid from New Jersey when I met him. He’d never managed an act before. I’d never been an artist before, obviously, and we’ve built this thing really organically. He never told me no, because he didn’t know he was supposed to. And I just did everything myself because I didn’t have the resources to do it otherwise.”

Company culture

“I’m fortunate to just be surrounded by good people. A lot of artists have horror stories about their record company or management–I just love everyone around me. They’ve just facilitated my vision in a way that’s been nurturing and kind. I’ve had the same team around me from the start–from demos on SoundCloud to a number-one album–it’s the same people as it’s always been. They’re young, they’re hungry, they care about the fans, they’ve watched everything grow, and because they’ve been working as hard on this as I have, they feel connected to it.