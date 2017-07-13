Uber and Yandex are merging their ride-hailing businesses in Russia

“This combination greatly enhances Yandex’s ability to offer better-quality service to our riders and drivers, to quickly expand our services to new regions, and to build a sustainable business. The combined companies currently perform over 35 million rides a month while growing over 400% year-over-year. Since founding Yandex. Taxi in 2011, we have connected tens of millions of riders and drivers to become the largest and most trusted ride-sharing business in Russia and neighboring countries. We are excited to expand on this foundation in collaboration with Uber.”