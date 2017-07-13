The Afghan girls’ robotics team has finally been granted visas to come to the U.S.

The group of Afghan schoolgirls is taking part in a robotics competition in the U.S. but had their earlier visa request denied for unknown reasons. Afghanistan was never on the list of the six Muslim-majority countries included in Trump’s travel ban, reports the BBC. The Department of Homeland Security finally approved the girls’ visa request after a request from the State Department, which White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said was made due to an invitation from President Trump.