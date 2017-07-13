Microsoft is shutting its U.S.-based Surface Hub manufacturing plant

The Surface Hub is Microsoft’s 55-inch and 84-inch giant touchscreen computer and has been made at the plant in Wilsonville, Oregon, since 2012. Sadly, Microsoft has now decided to shut down operations at the plant and will lay off all 124 workers there, reports the Oregonian. It’s not known where Surface Hub manufacturing will be moved to, but it’s likely to be China, where most other Surface products are manufactured.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens