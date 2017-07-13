advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Microsoft is shutting its U.S.-based Surface Hub manufacturing plant

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Surface Hub is Microsoft’s 55-inch and 84-inch giant touchscreen computer and has been made at the plant in Wilsonville, Oregon, since 2012. Sadly, Microsoft has now decided to shut down operations at the plant and will lay off all 124 workers there, reports the Oregonian. It’s not known where Surface Hub manufacturing will be moved to, but it’s likely to be China, where most other Surface products are manufactured.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life