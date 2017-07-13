advertisement
Now business travelers can book an Airbnb right on Concur

By Emily Price1 minute Read

If you’re planning a business trip, you might be happy to know you can now book that Airbnb on Concur. Today the two companies expanded their partnership to allow Airbnb listings to show up next to traditional hotels in the corporate travel search results when companies opt in. The move marks the first time Airbnb properties will show up in a corporate travel partner’s platform.

