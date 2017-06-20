Tristan Walker Wants To Give Form To Your Hair With His New Haircare Line

In recent years, beauty has become increasingly intimate . Brands like MatchCo scan your skin to create a fully personalized foundation; haircare startups like Function of Beauty allow customers to target specific hair concerns—say, split ends or frizz—with personalized shampoo and conditioner. A skincare brand called Skin Inc tailors a serum-based skincare regimen to users based on a quiz.

Customers now expect—no, demand—customization from brands. But Tristan Walker, founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands—the health and beauty startup behind shaving brand Bevel—believes that in pursuing personalization, some brands might overlook the importance of how customers actually use those products.

“It’s not only about product customization,” Walker says. “It’s about usage. And that’s something that I think a lot of these personalization companies lose sight of.”

With the launch of his new women’s haircare line, Form, Walker thinks he can do one better. He concedes that while there are countless haircare brands on the market, the options for women of color are far more limited, particularly when it comes to prestige brands. (One such brand is Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture, which is exclusive to Sephora and launched in March 2016 under the banner of SheaMoisture parent company Sundial Brands.)

Form wants to be both inclusive and minimalist, serving a diverse audience with just a handful of products and guiding women who feel overwhelmed by all the choices available to them.

“We asked the question: Why haven’t brands changed?” Walker explained to Fast Company. “Why are most haircare brands focused on a single hair texture—curly, or straight, or kinky, or coily? Why are brands focused on like a single ingredient? . . . Why is it that these brands are forcing consumers to cross over into different brands for all of their haircare needs?”

Form’s pitch to consumers is a minimal, 10-product lineup of shampoos, conditioners, and styling products that range from $22 to $32. The packaging and marketing recall the sleek aesthetic of Bevel, down to the muted color palette. Form claims the line is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates—ingredients that many higher-end haircare brands now steer clear of.