Beyond BB-8: Why Toymaker Sphero Is Launching An Autonomous Home Robot Company

If attendees at this year’s CES took a moment to remove their virtual reality headsets, they might have spied a bunch of new home robots that debuted in Vegas. Unlike the toy bots that have driven, crawled, and flown around tech shows for years, these next-generation machines promise to not only entertain but also help out with tasks such as home security. They also aim to act like Amazon Echo speakers on wheels, answering questions and controlling smart home functions. The transition from plaything to domestic help is embodied in toymaker Sphero‘s launch today of spin-off company Misty Robotics after 18 months as a stealth project.

advertisement

“It’s explicitly not a toy. Our business isn’t about toys, and so it’s spinning out,” says Tim Enwall, Misty’s CEO. (Sphero cofounder Ian Bernstein will serve as head of product.) Autonomous robots would seem to be a big transition from Sphero’s roots, beginning with its eponymous product, essentially a smartphone-controlled cue ball that started rolling around floors in 2011. The ball gained a head and basic intelligence in 2015 as a wildly popular $150 toy version of the BB-8 droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There are some clues to Misty’s capabilities in Sphero’s latest toys, though. They include an agile, talking Lightning McQueen car tied to the debut of Disney’s new Cars 3 animated film and a wisecracking Spider-Man doll arriving shortly before the latest Marvel franchise release. I asked Enwall about the technological jump from Sphero’s simple toys to autonomous robots. Sphero, he said, has “built robots targeted at young kids where the robots . . . don’t have a lot of AI, don’t have a lot of personality,” he said. But he added that a lot of artificial intelligence development has been going on in the secret lab at Sphero. “The robotic being of the future, the one that’s going to go into everyone’s home or office, it has to build a relationship. It has to be familiar,” says Enwall. “It has to be useful, and it has to be multipurpose.” Don’t expect Rosie the Robot from The Jetsons, however. “The technology is not at the point where Rosie has hands and cruises around and does the dishes,” he says. Mysterious Misty Misty hasn’t provided a name, price, or comprehensible image for its robot, which Enwall says will debut sometime in 2018. The company has released only a hilariously vague image showing the left edge of what appears to be a white robot’s head and shoulder. Even that is just, “roughly the kind of thing we’re talking about,” says Enwall. The company likely has a more developed concept under wraps, however, to attract $11.5 million in funding from investors Venrock and Foundry Group. Misty is already planning construction of the robots. I spoke to Enwall hours after he’d returned to California from a meeting in China with manufacturing partner Jetta, the same company that makes Sphero’s toys. Enwall hints that Misty’s product will be more sophisticated than the robots that debuted at CES, such as Kuri, a $699 model from Mayfield Robotics (an offshoot of German tech giant Bosch), due to ship in spring 2018. Kuri can wheel around the house, using cameras, microphones, speakers, and artificial intelligence to recognize people and understand questions and requests—the next stage beyond smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo and Google Home, says Berkeley robotics professor Ken Goldberg, who is not affiliated with Sphero. “The device will now . . . have some moving component, so it can essentially look around, and it can also respond in terms of motion to different cues,” says Goldberg, mentioning duties like identifying guests or intruders, or taking photos at parties. Enwall mentions keeping an eye on the condition of elderly family members, too.

advertisement