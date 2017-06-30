This Tech Exec’s Secret To Life And Career Success? Kitesurfing

Standing on a strapless board and clinging to an enormous kite, catching the wind as it propels you across the waves at high speed, you’re struck with feelings of awe. Adrenaline pumps through your veins as you contend with one of nature’s most powerful elements.

I first learned to paraglide growing up near the French Alps, but I got into kitesurfing—the airborne sport’s water-based equivalent—after moving to Paris. I’ve kept up my passion for it ever since; it’s the one hobby that’s tracked my career at every turn. I started building a tech company called Neolane in 2001, just as France’s tech boom faltered, but we made it through. As a cofounder, I took the business from a private, pre-revenue B2B marketing-tech startup to a profitable, scalable business, and eventually sold it to Adobe for $600 million in 2013. I’m still with Adobe now, having tripled the size of the business with a growth rate of over 40%.

Had I not been a kitesurfer, I’m not sure I’d have been able to navigate those highs and lows half as successfully as I did. The risk and focus it takes to master kitesurfing have followed me to shore, first as an entrepreneur and now as an exec at a large company. But ironically enough, the landless sport has also kept me grounded.

Taking Risks Under Harsh Conditions

Kitesurfing is all about skillfully maneuvering the board and kite through waves and winds—which means continuously adjusting to variables you can’t control. It’s unavoidable that your kite will crash. When it does, you’re caught in 75-foot lines with 10-foot waves pounding your head. You can drown alarmingly quickly.

Like anyone else, I’ve also found that taking risks can be terrifying. Quitting a longtime career, investing capital with no promise of return, and trusting that others will see the value of your idea—these are no easy challenges to weather. But kitesurfing has taught me how to keep risk in perspective. If you don’t believe in yourself, why should anyone else? To build a successful business, you need a realistic and constantly updated perspective on your odds. Without that, you can’t convince anybody else that you know what you’re doing.

One period in particular where kitesurfing helped me in my work was in the early 2000s, when France was plagued with harsh economic conditions. The aftermath of the tech crash hit my company hard. We ran out of funding and were in a bad place with our investors due to a poor valuation. To survive, we were forced to cut the salaries of our 20-person team by 25%. Fortunately, 95% of our staff stuck with us. Nearly every kitesurfer has faced near-death experiences while struggling to survive a wipeout in a massive current. Sometimes you’re forced to swim half a mile with your equipment to make it ashore. If you panic, you’re finished.