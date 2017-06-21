7 Steps To Survive Your Company’s Re-Org

While it may seem like remaining employed after a company’s reorganization is reason for celebration, the reality is often not so rosy. A 2015 survey by research and training company Leadership IQ found that 74% of employees who kept their job after a corporate layoff said their productivity declined. Many report feelings of guilt, anxiety, and anger. Another 2016 study by the University of East Anglia in England found that even when companies are restructured without layoffs, restructuring has a mostly negative effect.

If you’ve been through a “re-org” and still have a job, getting over those negative feelings and finding your way is important for your future success, says Dave Popple, president of Psynet Group, an employee assessment firm. “If you survived a reorg, it is because your company saw value in you and believe that you can help them move forward,” he says. So, if you’re having trouble reconciling your feelings and taking advantage of the new opportunities before you, here is a seven-step plan.

Step 1: Recognize The Fallout

“The first thing is to understand what you’ve gone through,” says Neil Lewis, managing director of Working Transitions. The period leading up to the reorganization and the actual event itself can be stressful. Friends and colleagues may have been let go and your job or work environment may have changed, which can lead to feelings of sadness and loss, he says. Some people even feel “survivor’s guilt” for having kept their job while others lost theirs.

It’s okay to feel these emotions—pretending they aren’t there is just going to prolong the period until things start to feel normal again, Lewis says. If your organization offers resources to help you deal with the transition and related feelings, take advantage of them. You’re not alone in how you feel, Lewis says.

Step 2: Rebuild Your Confidence

Ironically, Lewis says that people who’ve left the organization and gone through job counseling and outplacement services may emerge more optimistic and feeling better about themselves than those who remain employed.

“They’ve rediscovered their transferable and marketable skills and attributes, then maybe got another job and that feels good, whereas the survivors are left behind, with the same old (and often more) work to do,” he says. It’s important to begin doing a skills inventory and finding ways to get excited about the work you’re doing again.

Step 3: Find Opportunities

After positions and roles have been redefined, there are often opportunities to take on stretch assignments or position yourself to build new skills, says Mitch Berlin, Americas operational transactions services leader at professional services firm EY. “If you’re part of a company that is being sold, for example, and let’s say it’s being sold to private equity buyer, it’s going to need a whole infrastructure that doesn’t exist potentially so it’s an opportunity for you to step up as well, into a new elevated role,” he says.