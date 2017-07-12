Glossier is making moves to Canada and Europe

Glossier is setting up a London office, which will function as its European hub and headquarters. Weiss says that the brand will have an activation at Parisian retailer Colette in the fall, followed by a French launch. Global sales have always been a goal, especially since more than 50% of Glossier’s social media followers and Into the Gloss readers (the editorial site that ultimately spawned the beauty brand) are from outside the U.S.

Glossier is also moving into a bigger office in New York later this year, and will eventually be making almost 300 new hires. Weiss said Glossier’s brick-and-mortar presence in New York will grow, too, and it’s safe to assume Glossier will open stores in other cities in due time. Since its launch in late 2014, Glossier has reportedly raised more than $34 million in capital.

During Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival last fall, founder and CEO Emily Weiss disclosed that Glossier would also be introducing a new phase of products, and Weiss told Racked that Glossier will actually expand into two new categories by the end of the year. We’re not sure if that refers to new products or new phases—at the moment, the majority of Glossier’s products fall into one of two phases, skin care or makeup—but in the past six months, Glossier has already released a heavy moisturizer, sunscreen, and blush.

Read more over at Racked.

[Photo: courtesy of Emily Weiss]