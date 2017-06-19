How These Black Ad Execs Are Challenging Their Industry To Unite The World

The issue of diversity and inclusion in the advertising and marketing industry is a hot topic at this year’s Cannes Lions festival, but one panel on Sunday added a twist to the issue by challenging the creative business community to not only aim for increased diversity in itself, but use its communication skills to improve the issue in broader society.

Three African-American executives took to the stage and told their individual stories of growing up amid advertising images and a media culture that too often identified them as “other,” and what inspired them to become a part of this industry. Then on a giant screen behind the stage appeared a long list of young black men, killed by police over the last few years, with little or no consequences.

It was after the tragic shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, in separate incidents in different parts of the U.S. in early July 2016, that Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners executive creative director Keith Cartwright; CAA creative executive Geoff Edwards; Twitter’s in-house global group creative director Jayanta Jenkins; and Amusement Park chairman/CEO/CCO Jimmy Smith came together to start The Saturday Morning Co., an organization aimed at inspiring, encouraging, and facilitating a creative response to societal problems around diversity and inclusion.

“We realized that, even though we’ve been friends forever, and held the positions we’ve held at respective agencies, we’d never ever all been together in a room,” said Edwards, who was on stage with Cartwright and Jenkins. “We tried to figure out if there was something we could do to help, but through creativity. How do we get away from this feeling of helplessness and turn it into something more positive and productive?”

The panel marked an international awareness launch of the year-old initiative, to include not just the creative community in the U.S., but to broaden it globally. Cartwright introduced the group’s concept of a Peace Brief, an idea that a coalition of creative people can rally around. The first one for 2017 is “The Police and Community They Serve–How Do We Reduce the Violence?” It’s an open call to anyone to submit ideas and creative solutions.

Cartwright said the idea of the Peace Brief revolves around the strength of coalitions, in this case with three tiers of participation: universities, business, and individuals. “Across that, what do you do?” said Cartwright. “You do what you do. Everyone in this room has a skill, whether you work in business or are a creative. Use that and submit your ideas, and what we’ll do is get it out into the world. Artists, make art. Fashion designers, create a line that speaks to the movement. Lawyers [and] activists, march [and] help pass legislation. Musicians, compose a song around the idea of our movement. Writers, write.”