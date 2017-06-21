Now That Whole Foods Belongs To Amazon, What Happens To Conscious Capitalism?

Since Whole Foods CEO John Mackey agreed to sell his company to Amazon last week, he’s been telling friends he’s excited by the “cultural fit,” and that he’s optimistic about his “personal relationship” with Jeff Bezos. He told employees the “partnership presents an incredible opportunity to take Whole Foods Market’s mission and purpose to new levels.”

Mackey is apparently relieved no longer to be fighting activist investors like Jana Partners, who criticized the company’s branding and analytics strategy, and for whom Mackey could barely hide his disdain. “These guys just want to sell us,” he told the Texas Monthly recently, “because they think they can make 40% or 50% in a short period of time. They’re greedy bastards.”

Raj Sisodia, who wrote the book Conscious Capitalism with Mackey and has spoken to him recently, says being taken over by Amazon is the best way out. “It enables Whole Foods to continue to be a ‘conscious’ company, and it takes away some of the short-term pressures on them,” he says in an interview. “They were constantly looking over their shoulders at these activist investors who have no agenda other than short term return.”

Mackey and Sisodia argued in the book that corporations had come to be seen as “greedy, selfish, exploitative, uncaring” in the early 21st century. Their cost on society was too high: they were taking too many natural resources and externalizing too many negative impacts. Though corporations are great engines of progress, they had allowed their ethos to be corrupted, Mackey and Sisodia said. Instead of being creative and producing value, companies had played other games to make money, either with Wall Street, or by engaging in rent-seeking or anti-competitive behavior. Conscious capitalism–where a firm has a purpose beyond profit–is the best form capitalism can take, they argued. It gives precedence to its workers, vendors, customers, and community as much as shareholders, thus creating a holistic interdependence.

But while this positive vision of what companies can be has been increasingly accepted, it wasn’t enough for Whole Foods. In selling to Amazon, Mackey is taking a third path that he hopes will preserve some of these values, instead of being chewed up by Wall Street or being chewed up by a rival.

“He wouldn’t just sell it to the highest bidder,” Sisodia says. “With any other acquisition–with a Kroger or the [other] supermarkets–it would have meant squeezing margins, laying off a bunch of people, cutting back on the foundations that Whole Foods supports as part of a movement.”

Can Conscious Capitalism Survive?

Selling to Amazon raises questions about the future of the “conscious capitalism” agenda that Mackey established at Whole Foods and hoped, as Sisodia says, to grow into a “movement.” Will Amazon safeguard Mackey’s and Whole Foods’ more enlightened attitudes and programs? Does Amazon’s acquisition represent a mainstreaming of Whole Foods’s philosophy, or perhaps a diminution of it, proving that Whole Foods couldn’t get any bigger on its own?