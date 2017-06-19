From Breastfeeding To Gender Neutrality: Unicode’s New Emojis Are Signs Of The Times

An expanded set of 69 emojis is rolling out this summer and it reflects changing politics (the flag of Scotland), expands diversity (a person in a headscarf), and honors our new favorite animal: the giraffe.

How Emoji 5.0 came about is a testament to one of the few areas where tech rivals willingly cooperate. Unicode, a consortium of giants like Apple, Facebook, and Google, oversees standard, “official” emojis. But how they are drawn and when they roll out over the next 12 months are company decisions.

Standard emoji symbols have been around since the early 1990s and the code behind them is universal across languages and cultures. In recent years, a major trend has been to draw human emojis in different skin tones with descriptions like “Boy: Medium-dark skin tone.” Or “beating heart.” Or “cigarette.”

Unicode issues a description and specifications for each emoji; then the tech companies make art to fit those specifications. The art for the new emojis will then be rolled out as updates by the tech companies over the months following the update.

Some companies even have two or more sets of emoji artwork—Google’s branded smartphones have a different emoji set from Gmail’s, and Facebook has an entirely separate set of emoji art for Messenger.

Jennifer 8. Lee And The Dumpling Emoji

There’s a story behind almost every emoji. Unicode, for instance, frequently receives petitions to include new emojis in their annual updates. Former New York Times reporter Jennifer 8. Lee, the organizer of Emojicon and Emojination, led a campaign to get a dumpling emoji included in Emoji 5.0.