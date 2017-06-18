With Wildly Different Careers, Laura Dern And Grace Helbig Have Similar Outlook On Brand Work

The Cannes Lions panel on Sunday, featuring actor Laura Dern and new media hyphenate Grace Helbi,g was billed as a bit of a duel between Classic Hollywood and the YouTube Generation. But there certainly was no sense of competition on stage. More like mutual respect and an acknowledgement that both are moving towards an as-yet-undefined center in entertainment, where the brands and marketers in the festival audience will certainly play a role.

advertisement

It all started with a video montage that played up their differences. Starting with a frenetic collection of Helbig’s YouTube content, then a slowed down stroll through Dern’s IMDB page, with clips from some of her memorable performances in films like Jurassic Park, Wild, and TV shows like HBO’s Enlightened and Big Little Lies (ending on a still shot of her in costume for Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi). Answering a question about growing up in Hollywood, Dern said back then part of the brand was the mystique of the actor. “You did maybe one magazine cover and the Johnny Carson Show, and that was it,” said Dern. “There was no branding. And if someone considered you in the world of advertising, which was rare, but they saw it in the 40s and 50s, but the new generation of actor in the 70s, it was about being unreachable or untouchable. So it was the thing you didn’t do. And obviously that’s changed completely now.” In contrast to growing up in Hollywood, Helbig began her YouTube career as a way to be creative amid challenges breaking into traditional TV. Now at more than 3 million subscribers, she is using that popularity to break into film and TV on her own terms. That also goes for working with brands. Our #StarWars cover story has so much to offer including first looks at Laura Dern (hair!!) & Benicio Del Toro https://t.co/7topjuicOW pic.twitter.com/M2fYbBgYY2 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) May 24, 2017 “As a creator, you start to realize the connection to your audience is very transparent, intimate and there are opportunities to create revenue streams working with brands, but we’re very mindful of the brands we work with and the kind of content we create with them,” said Helbig. “If it’s a product I genuinely enjoy, then there’s a lot of room to talk to my audience about that.”

advertisement