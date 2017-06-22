These Yoga Pants Are Reincarnated From Coffee Grounds And Crab Shells

For many yogis, achieving balance has to do with much more than just nailing the one-legged tree pose. It often has to do with more existential questions of being at one with the earth, which means protecting its future. This was certainly true for Melissa Chu, who grew up in the Bay Area, where everyone recycled obsessively and looked for ways to cut down their carbon footprint–when they weren’t off at a meditation retreat, that is. “Climate change was an ongoing topic of conversation,” Chu says.

Seven years ago, Chu moved to Hong Kong for her job in the hotel industry. The city was far more crowded, busy, and intense than she had expected. "It was like New York on crack," she explains. "To cope, I felt the need to deepen my yoga practice to manage the stress and the culture shock." She would take trips to India to study under famous gurus and spent hours in Hong Kong studios doing sun salutations. But she began to wonder: Why isn't yoga gear more sustainable? Why do yoga devotees sweat through trendy outfits made from virgin materials that are sent to a landfill when they're worn out? When she started thinking about it in earnest, the immensity of the waste killed her zen. For the last couple of years, activewear has been driving the apparel industry forward. Morgan Stanley's research suggests that by 2020, the activewear market will represent $83 billion in sales, stealing market share from other clothing categories such as denim. But in order to keep up with demand, dozens of brands are popping into the market, churning out new designs regularly and driving down prices, in the same vein as fast fashion. There is plenty of innovation happening when it comes to the technical aspects of athletic garments, with brands like Lululemon and Nike developing new fabrics that are adapting to different types of physical activity. But few brands are investing as heavily on creating eco-conscious activewear. In 2015, Chu decided to launch a line of activewear called RumiX that would be made from the most sustainable fabrics she could find. She was still living in Hong Kong, which happens to be one of the sourcing capitals of the world. So she set out to see what kinds of recycled materials would work in yoga pants. "It all came together," she says. "I decided I wanted to create a business where we would turn waste into wear."

Chu started one with rule: She wouldn’t use any virgin materials. These days, many ethical brands are making clothing out of bamboo, which doesn’t consume as much water as cotton. Others are focusing on organic cotton, which doesn’t pollute the ground with pesticides and doesn’t harm farmers. But Chu wasn’t interested. “Our mission is not to turn something natural that is in the environment into garments,” she says. “We want to take materials that would end up in our landfills or oceans and save that by turning it into something else.” It turns out, there’s a lot of innovation in terms of sustainable materials. Chu found one German manufacturer that turns spoiled cow’s milk into thread by adding a protein powder to it. Another company sweeps up the husks of flax seeds from the floors of production mills and turns it into a fiber for the production of fabric. In the end, Chu chose a Taiwanese company called Singtex that uses a combination of coffee grounds and old plastic bottles to create a fabric. Employees of the company visit coffee shops around the city to pick up waste materials. The old bottles are turned into polyester and the roasted coffee grounds are mixed into the polyester to make a yarn. One T-shirt, for instance, is made out of three cups of coffee waste and five old bottles. Singtex ensures that all of these materials are saved from landfills. It even makes sure that the oil that is found in the leftover bean is extracted and sold to soap and cosmetic companies. Since many of these manufacturers are new and use cutting-edge technology, Chu is often able to work closely with them to develop materials that are perfectly calibrated to meet the needs of her customers, who would be using the pants, bras, and shirts for yoga. For instance, she wants the fabric to have four-way stretch but also feel very soft and organic, unlike many sportswear brands that make clothes that feel synthetic and Spandex-like. Given that many of her customers are based in Asia, where the climate is hot and humid, she also works to ensure that the fabric is thin and moisture wicking. And there’s one added benefit of using coffee grounds: no stinky clothes. “The final fabric still has the odor management properties of natural coffee beans,” Chu says. Chu is currently working with another company to create fabric made from discarded crab shells. The bulk of crabs are made of a natural chemical called chitin, which is a biopolymer. Scientists in Bavaria have found a way to extract chitin and use it for a wide variety of purposes, including fibers. This material, which blends together the crab shells with viscose, is called Crabyon. It’s particularly good for RumiX because it has natural anti-bacterial and anti-microbial qualities. “Ironically, it’s super soft,” Chu says. “We can make very soft T-shirts out of this material.” RumiX is sold directly to consumers worldwide through the store’s website and via a network of brick and mortar retailers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The average price is $78.

