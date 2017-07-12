Amazon Prime Day sales: Echo Dot outsold everything else, says Amazon

Inventing a new summer shopping holiday seems to have worked out for Amazon, which claims to have just had its biggest day of sales ever. Prime Day sales grew more than 60% from 2016, and beat out Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for the second time . Amazon doesn’t share actual sales figures, but analysts last year estimated between $500 million and $600 million in Prime Day revenue.

Beyond just padding Amazon’s bottom line, Prime Day also gave the company’s device ecosystem a jolt. The Echo Dot smart speaker outsold every other individual product on the site at $35 instead of the usual $50—perhaps giving Amazon’s Alexa assistant an even stronger foothold in the virtual assistant wars. The company’s other Echo devices, Fire tablets, and Kindle readers saw record sales. Amazon says it’s already looking forward to next year’s Prime Day, which will presumably include grocery sales as well.

[Photo: Amazon]