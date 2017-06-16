Rihanna Has “Wild Thoughts” And Young Thug Sings: This Week In Music

Track 1. Majid Jordan and PARTYNEXTDOOR – “One I Want”

The OVO Sound labelmates have cracked out a solid hit. The lyrics alone explore just how much financial dedication we can accumulate over time to a significant other. This song urges you to send out a little message to your partner and say “You are worth it. You are the…” followed by this track.

Track 2. DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

There are three huge names on this track already, but there’s just one more lurking in the background. You don’t have to listen that closely to recognize Carlos Santana’s 1999 hit “Maria Maria” sampled on this track, guitar solo included. DJ Khaled’s next mega-collaboration project Grateful is due this coming week.

Track 3. Action Bronson – “Let Me Breathe”

Action Bronson’s last studio album, Mr. Wonderful, dropped in 2015 and ever since its release, the borough of Queens and the rest of the world has been waiting for more. But we’ve all learned to be patient, given the fact that the 33-year-old rapper has been busy with his TV shows Fuck, That’s Delicious and Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch ‘Ancient Aliens’ on Viceland, and his world tours. This week, Action announced his next project will be titled Blue Chips 7000, a nod to his 2013 mixtape Blue Chips 2.

Track 4. Lorde – “Supercut”

Everyone needs to take a page from the Lorde playbook. Her debut album dropped in 2013, and today her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Melodrama, is out. The lesson here is: Don’t rush the process. And we can verify that this album was well worth the wait. Our very own Claire Dodson was a very lucky attendee to Lorde’s intimate pre-release listening party in New York City earlier this week. Read Claire’s recap of the night here and play Lorde’s track “Supercut” as loud as you can.

Track 5. Young Thug – “Take Care”

Young Thug has reinvented himself on his new album Beautiful Thugger Girls. Fun fact: The early working title for this project was a play on the CoverGirl slogan, “easy, breezy, beautiful CoverGirl.” Young Thug’s take–“easy, breezy, beautiful thugger girls”–was truncated to the album we have now, which is slight departure from his hip-hop music style and leads you more into a mellow, singer-songwriter genre.