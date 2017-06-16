Amazon’s Grocery Ambitions Are Far Bigger Than Whole Foods

When Amazon debuted its invitation-only beta test of a fresh grocery delivery service in August 2007 for the small community of Mercer Island in Washington State, no one would have predicted that it would one day lead to a $13.7 billion acquisition of the Whole Foods grocery store chain.

Which is why it’s important to remember that Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos—a decade into his experiment with the logistics of delivering fresh food—is only just getting started. This is Amazon, a company whose ambitions are exponentially larger than Whole Foods’ $16 billion in annual revenue.

A decade from now, not only will the way you shop for groceries in the United States have changed, but Amazon could well have begun transforming the way people around the world get their food. Because for Amazon, perishables represents much more than an opportunity to beat this country’s largest grocer, Walmart. It’s an opportunity to rethink the entire process of food sourcing and distribution.

“You can’t invent if you aren’t willing to think long term,” Bezos told me during our interview this past November (Why Amazon Is The World’s Most Innovative Company Of 2017).

“Trial and error, and finally you find a success,” he added. “And that takes long-term thinking.”

The laboratory for Amazon’s grocery experiment is now global—in most any city where Amazon has a fulfillment center it will be able to deliver groceries, too. “It’s usually no more scientific than here’s where our fulfillment center is, let’s start with the zip codes right around, and just keep extending that,” Amazon SVP of North American Retail Doug Herrington told me in November when I asked about the company’s expansion into groceries.

In the last two years, Amazon has launched grocery initiatives in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and Japan. These moves are already seeking to upend decades and even centuries of entrenched behavior. In Milan, for example, Amazon delivers 30 kinds of fruits and vegetables through its Prime Now app, items that once would have been picked up at a local open-air market. In June of last year, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, posted a press release criticizing Amazon’s introduction of Prime Now (which includes delivery of fresh and frozen groceries). Along with questioning the impact it would have on local businesses, she asked Amazon to guarantee that it would not worsen the city’s pollution problems. Then in December, the French chain Monoprix produced a television spot spoofing the ad Amazon created to tout its checkout-free GO stores. Their version proudly proclaims, “You don’t need an app to go shopping.”