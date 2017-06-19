Save These Emails For The Next Time You Feel Bad About Not Helping Your Coworkers

Even when I know better, “yes” rolls off my tongue much easier than that pesky little “no” word. As a result, I often end up agreeing to things that I probably should’ve passed on in the first place.

Oh, you too?

Well, fortunately, I’m here to help. I’ve pulled together eight email templates that’ll help you say “no” in a variety of situations. Customize them to your unique situation, and suddenly turning things down will be a whole lot less panic-inducing.

1. When You’re Asked To Take On Extra Work by A Colleague

Hello [Name], Thanks for thinking of me for [project]. However, I’m going to have to turn this down. I want to ensure I continue to do my best with my existing workload and my plate’s a little too full for me to be able to take this on right now. Sorry I can’t be of more help! Best,

[Your name]

2. When You’re Invited To An Event

Hey [Name], Thanks so much for the invite! I really appreciate you thinking of me. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to make it to [event] on [date]. But thanks again for sending an invitation my way. Hopefully we can get together another time. Cheers,

[Your name]

3. When You’re Asked For A Favor

Hi [Name], Great to hear from you! Because of [short and sweet reason], I can’t help you out with this at this time. But I’m wishing you all the best with [thing you’re turning down]. Have an awesome week, [Name]! Sincerely,

[Your name]

4. When You’re Asked For A Recommendation

Hey [Name], I’m flattered that you thought of me for this! However, I don’t think I’m the best fit to provide you a recommendation for [opportunity] due to [brief reason, if you’re willing to offer one]. Know that I’m rooting for you, [Name]. All the best,

[Your name]

5. When You’re Asked To Meet For Coffee

Hi [Name], Thanks for reaching out! As much as I’d love to network over some caffeine, my schedule’s currently packed a little too tightly for me to make room for these types of casual chats. If you had some specific questions you were hoping to pick my brain about, feel free to pass those along via email and I’ll do my best to answer them when I have some downtime. Hopefully we can connect another time, [Name]! [Your name]

6. When You’re Approached By A Relentless Recruiter

Hey [Name], Thanks for getting in touch! I appreciate you reaching out about [position]. But I’m not currently looking to explore other opportunities. Wishing you the best in finding the right candidate! Best,

[Your name]

7. When You’re Asked To Make A Networking Introduction

Hey [Name], Great to hear from you! I hope things are going well with you. While I do know [person], I don’t feel comfortable sharing their contact information. I hope you understand. Don’t hesitate to reach out if there’s any other way I can help, [Name]. Have a great day!

[Your name]

Saying “no” can be tough. But it’s much easier if you aim to keep things short, sweet, and to the point.

If you’re looking for ways to cushion the blow a little bit more, this article offers some great advice for turning things down, without seeming rude.