This Finnish Startup Says It’s Building Tomorrow’s VR Displays Today

The biggest stumbling block to widespread adoption of high-end virtual reality systems, in both the consumer and business markets, may be the relatively low-resolution screens today’s headsets offer–and that tomorrow’s headsets, and next year’s, and even the next few year’s after that, are expected to offer as well.

That’s the argument from Finland’s Varjo, a 19-person startup founded by veterans of companies like Nokia and Microsoft, that’s coming out of stealth today. And Varjo says it has the antidote, a system capable of generating nearly 60 times the resolution of high-end consumer VR gear like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, that it says will be available in limited numbers later this year and broadly by 2018.

Specifically, Varjo is planning on releasing an enterprise-quality virtual- and augmented-reality headset, compatible with Valve’s Steam system, which is where all Vive content is distributed. It will be capable of generating resolutions of 70 megapixels–with a catch. By incorporating onboard eye-tracking technology, the system is meant to know, with no perceptible lag, exactly where, in 360 degrees, a user is looking, and generate the high-resolution image there, and only there.

That’s a well-known approach, but Varjo’s implementation of it is meant to provide users with a far higher resolution than any other system available today.

The Quest For 220 Megapixels

Earlier this year, Nvidia’s general manager for VR strategy, Jason Paul, estimated it will take 20 years for VR systems to achieve enough resolution–about 220 megapixels–to match that of the human eye. Varjo claims its technology will get us closer than anyone else to that, and without waiting decades. To be sure, 70 megapixels is a far cry from 220, but when I got a demo of an early prototype, there was no doubt that Varjo’s technology was delivering an extremely high resolution, much better than what a Rift–onto which the Finnish startup’s technology had been blended–offers.

However, that demo did not include the eye-tracking technology, and the visible high-resolution area, solely in the middle of the screen, was fairly small, about the size of a couple of postage stamps side by side. Varjo promises that in the released version of its headset–which will cost an as-yet undetermined number of thousands of dollars–the high-res area will be substantially larger, even as it adapts to where a user is looking in real time.

Over time–likely years, the company says–Varjo also plans on releasing a consumer version of its headset at a price much more in line with the $500 to $800 that the Rift and Vive, respectively, cost. (Virtual reality is expected by some analysts to be a $38 billion industry by 2026.)