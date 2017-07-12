Hyperloop One says it completed its first test run in May

The ultrafast, newfangled transportation startup Hyperloop One says it may actually work. The company has announced that, in May, it was able to do a full system test at its own test loop in Nevada, reports CNBC. The test lasted a little over five seconds, and the system was able to reach a speed of about 70 miles-per-hour, using its system of electricity and magnetic levitation. This is just the beginning, says Hyperloop One. It has plans to do more tests and hopefully reach speeds near 250 miles per hour. The company has promised to by fully operational by 2020, but its so-called “Kitty Hawk” moment has proved elusive.