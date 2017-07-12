The Apple Store really wants to sell you a smart home now

Get ready for a bigger HomeKit marketing push in Apple Stores. TechCrunch reports that 46 of Apple’s retail stores now offer interactive smart home demo stations, with virtual homes on big-screen displays, and iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches to control various appliances. It’s a sign that Apple is getting more serious about selling people on HomeKit as the ecosystem grows. Now all the company needs is a HomePod demo station to match.