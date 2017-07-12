Now you can tour Australia’s Great Barrier Reef without leaving Twitter

Grab your water wings and SPF (er, maybe not ) because we’re all going snorkeling on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. In the past, visiting the massive coral reef required a ridiculously long flight, expensive plane ticket, and a willingness to tolerate proximity to sharks. Now it only requires access to Twitter ‘s live-streaming platform, Periscope .

On Thursday, traveling Periscope enthusiast Mitch Oates will take a dive into the natural wonder, live-streaming the experience on Periscope. Viewers can ask him questions via Twitter, which he will answer in real time thanks to a Twitter-equipped scuba mask of some sort. The event will feature interviews with marine experts and conservation advocates including Andy Ridley, from the socially driven nonprofit Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, according to TechAU. The event is intended to draw attention to the very real threat of climate change and will include tips for people interested in helping protect the natural site.

Couch surfers can join in the fun by following @TwitterAU, @queensland, and @AndyRidley starting at 12.30 p.m. AEST on Thursday, July 13, which means it will be live in your time zone at …uh …well, do the math yourself.